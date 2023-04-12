MONTAGUE — Leading Montague 2-1 at the half, Ludington’s soccer team was unable to hold on to the lead as the Wildcats scored two in the second half to defeat the Orioles in a West Michigan Conference game, 3-2, on Wednesday in Montague.
“The effort the girls gave throughout the game was great,” said Ludington soccer coach Kris Anderson. “Both teams played really hard. Every game we have played Montague in the last few years has been close.”
Ludington (0-3, 0-1 WMC Lakes) scored first on a goal by Maddie Billings, to take a 1-0 lead, but Montague came back to tie the score, 1-1 before the Orioles scored again when Severa Moser scored on an assist from Annie Kline, to take the 2-1 halftime lead.
Grace Ashley was in goal for the Orioles and recored eight saves. Ludington had more shots on goal, 14, then Montague’s 11.
“We had three or four really good opportunities, but we weren’t able to capitalize on them,” explains Anderson. “There was an all-around great effort, everyone out on the field.”
The Orioles are back on the road, traveling to Cadillac on Thursday to take on the Vikings in a non-conference match-up.
Montague’s two scores in the second half, with the game winner coming about mid-way through the second half, led to a heartbreaking loss for the Orioles.