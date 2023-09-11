WHITEHALL — The Ludington boys soccer team lost, 3-1, to Whitehall in a West Michigan Conference game on Monday in Whitehall.
The Orioles fell behind, 2-0, 10 minutes into the game. Parker Wendt scored late in the first half to try to close the gap, but it wasn’t enough.
“Those first 10 minutes, we put ourselves in a hole,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “And it was difficult and challenging to kind of work back out.”
Anderson wasn’t sure of the official number, but he was confident the Orioles had close to 30 shots on goal. He said the lack of execution definitely contributed to the loss.
“I mean, if you take that many shots, we’ve got to finish,” he said. “We’ve got to capitalize on some opportunities. It’s not for a lack of creating opportunities, but I mean, we got to put balls in the back of the net.”
Ludington will take on arch rival Manistee on Wednesday in Manistee. Anderson said he expects a battle, per usual.
“They’re gonna play us very difficult,” he said. “It’s just a matter of us executing and not letting them change what we try to do and play the way we’re capable of playing.”
The Orioles are now 8-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.