CEDAR SPRINGS — The Ludington boys soccer team fell, 3-0, to Cedar Springs on Saturday at Cedar Springs High School.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Orioles.
It was an evenly-matched game in the first half before Cedar Springs scored late in the half. Ludington soccer coach Kris Anderson said that goal really shifted the momentum.
“They really came out aggressive in the second half and put a lot of pressure on us,” Anderson said. “Capitalizing on a couple of opportunities and real early in the second half. They had a lot of other good opportunities.”
Cedar Springs scored two goals early in the second half to put the Orioles in a real hole.
“As we were down 3-0, it was just kind of too difficult to climb back out,” Anderson said.
Ludington is now 8-3 on the season. Its next game will be at Whitehall on Monday.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington won 1-0. Austin Reed scored the lone goal for the Orioles, assisted by Nate Traeger.
Karson Knowles had the shutout in net.