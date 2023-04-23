GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington soccer traveled to Grand Rapids South Christian on Saturday and played some tough competition, keeping it close, but dropping two games against talented teams.
First up was Grand Rapids South Christian, ranked No. 3 in Division 3. Grand Rapids South Christian came out hot as they scored three goals in the first half, but Ludington was able to keep them scoreless in the second half for a 3-0 final score.
“This is the first time we have played in a fast-paced game, against this caliber of a team,” said LHS coach Kris Anderson. “We played really well, and we saw lots of improvement.”
Cambria Britton was in goal for the Orioles. “Cambria played a strong game,” said Anderson. “We were out-possessed and out-shot but to see our young team compete to 3-0 was an encouraging sign.”
Game two was against Division 1 Grandville and the Orioles played to a 4-0 loss.
“Grandville has a very talented player who scored two or three of the goals and was dangerous the entire game,” commented Anderson.
Britton was again in goal for the first half, recording 14 saves off 18 shots on goal and was relieved by Grace Ashley in the second half. Ashley had six saves on six shots.
“The whole team competed and learned about speed of play,” said Anderson. “The girls who came in played good and gave us quality minutes, which was so important.”
“This was a good tournament for us as you want to play against this caliber of teams if you want to bring your program to another level,” said Anderson.
Ludington returns to play on Monday when they travel to Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference match-up at 5 p.m.