PETOSKEY — After winning the first girls soccer game with Marquette in an exciting shootout, Ludington finished fourth in the Petoskey Soccer Invitational on Saturday, going 1-2 on the day.
The first match was tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation. Elianna Jeruzal had scored Ludington's only goal. After the first five shooters of a shootout, Ludington and Marquette were tied, 2-2. Maddy Billings and Erin Clancy had already scored goals for the Orioles when Evelyn Pearson scored and put the Orioles ahead, 3-2.
Grace Ashley had eight saves on nine shots during regulation and Anyssa Castaneda was in goal for the Orioles during the penalty kick, saving three shots on goal and allowing two goals.
Next up for the Orioles was Petoskey, advancing from the winners' bracket. Ludington lost, 7-0. Ashley and Castaneda split the game in goal and each recorded a pair of saves.
The final game of the tournament for Ludington was against Dexter and it lost, 1-0. Ashley was in goal and saved five of six shots.
The Orioles are now 9-6 overall this season.