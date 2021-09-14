MUSKEGON — The Ludington boys soccer team defeated Orchard View, 8-0, to improve its overall record to 9-0 and 3-0 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
Ludington goals were scored by Lucas Peterson with two while Steven Stidham, Nate Wagner, Tiler Marrison, Matthew Snyder, Jacopo Cracco and Yebe Boerema each netted one.
Those goals were assisted by Spencer Holmes, Boerema, Cracco, Bryce Billings, Mason Marrison and Snyder.
"These are the games that are challenges for you mentally," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "We capitalized on our opportunities. There's still a level we need to play at. Sometimes, it's tough to push yourself (in some games). It's nice to get some of the guys that play a reserve a role out there."
Marrison's goal was on a penalty kick.
Goalkeepers Marrison and Ryan Millspaugh together produced the shutout.
The Orioles owned a 6-0 lead at halftime, and the game was called with 26 minutes remaining in the second half because of the mercy rule. Marrison made two saves in net in the first half. Millspaugh did not see a shot on goal.
Ludington plays again at 10 a.m., Saturday, in Big Rapids.