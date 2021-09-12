Ludington soccer hosted North Muskegon on Saturday and improved its overall record to 8-0 with a 3-1 win at Oriole Field in Ludington.
Spencer Holmes, Mason VerStrat and Lucas Peterson scored the goals and Parker Wendt and Holmes had an assist.
“I thought we played a very good first half,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson, citing a 2-0 lead. “Kind of like the game the other day, we opened the door in the second half and let them score. As we progress through the season, if we have a team down we have to shut the door and not let them back in.”
Goalkeeper Tiler Marrison had 12 saves in goal.
Anderson said playing Western Michigan Christian and North Muskegon with only Friday in-between was good for the Orioles. Ludington defeated Western Michigan Christian last Thursday in Lakes 8 play.
“The win Thursday and to play again Saturday simulates what a district semifinal and final or a regional semifinal and final be like.”
Ludington takes the field again at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Orchard View.