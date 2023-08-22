CADILLAC — The Ludington boys soccer team shut out Cadillac, 3-0, Tuesday night in Cadillac.
The Orioles did't wait long to score, as Parker Wendt put one in the back of the net a minute into the game, assisted by Spencer Holmes, who himself had a great night with a goal an two assists.
The Orioles wouldn't score again for the rest of the half. During the first minute of the second half, Utlan Ryan found the back of the net. The last goal was scored by Holmes in the final minute of the game.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson said the score could have been a lot higher, citing the 28 shots on goal.
"Tonight was a night where he just couldn't finish on scoring opportunities," Anderson said. "We had several balls go wide of the net."
Anderson said he's already seen a lot of growth since the season-opening loss to Reeths-Puffer.
"We really dominated possession," he said. "Our back line and midfield line were really controlling the tempos and creating scoring opportunities. We’ve come a long way since that first game against Puffer."
Ludington's next games will be in Manitowoc, Wisconsin against Roncalli and Manitowoc Lincoln, in the Carferry Cup. Anderson said the team is looking forward to that experience.
"It's really cool to have that trip and go to another state," he said. "We're disappointed that we're missing out on the carferry because it's just cool to take the carferry."