HART — The Ludington boys soccer defeated Hart, 5-0, in the West Michigan Conference opener for both teams on Monday at the Hart Soccer Field.
The Orioles completely dominated in this one, holding Hart to just three shots on goal all game long and no shots at all in the first half.
Ludington had 27 shots on goal, but had trouble capitalizing in the first half.
“We just were struggling finishing,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “And some of that was what Hart did. They just dropped so many guys inside the box that we either put shots over or we hit a lot of their players. They just really put a lot of bodies inside the box on us.”
The Orioles were finally able to get through late in the first half, with Aiden Malburg finding the back of the net off an Utlan Ryan assist. Parker Wendt scored two goals in the second half.
Nathan Pearson and Evan Erdman also had goals for the Orioles. Gabe Gamez played the first half in net and didn’t face a shot, while Caleb Sheldon had one save in the second half.
For Hart, Miguel Escamilla had eight saves in net. Rivaldo Gonzalez and Adrian Belmares each had a shot on goal.
“In the midfield and defensively, we played very well,” Anderson said. “We dictated the pace of the game, and we had control the game all night long.”
The Orioles move to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They’ll take on Petoskey on Tuesday at Oriole Field.