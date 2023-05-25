FRUITPORT — Ludington traveled to Fruitport to take on Muskegon to start the 2023 soccer post season and advanced in the MHSAA district by defeating Muskegon, 8-0.
“This was a good way to open the post-season,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “It is good to get a feel for how the turf field surface feels because we will play on that field again on Tuesday.”
Ludington (8-10-2) had 13 shots on goal and made good on eight of them, led by sophomore Maddy Billings with four goals. Kylee Johnson, Karli Mesyar, Mya Martin and Elianna Jeruzal each scored one goal. Martin, Billings, Emma McKinley, Mesyar and Saviera Moser each had an assist for the Orioles.
Goalkeepers Cambria Britton and Grace Ashley combined for the shutout. Britton had two saves on only two shots on goal by the Big Reds.
With the win, the Orioles move on to the district semifinal, matching up with Muskegon Reeths Puffer (12-5-3), a 5-0 victor in a pre district game with Fremont on Thursday.
“They will be tough,” said Anderson of Reeths Puffer. “They are strong and senior-led, but it should be competitive and we match up well with them.”