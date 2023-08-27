MANITOWOC, Wis. — The Ludington boys soccer team won the Car Ferry Cup on Saturday, defeating Manitowoc Roncalli, 1-0, and Manitowoc Lincoln, 4-0 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Spencer Holmes scored the lone goal in the first game, assisted by Yebe Boerema. Gabe Gamez earned the shutout with 10 saves in net.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson said he was very pleased with his team's defense in the first game, mentioning Ryan Kandalec as a key player.
"He just kept neutralizing and playing strong in the midfield area," Anderson said. "And (he) really changed a lot of momentum any time Roncalli tried to build anything up."
In the second game, Holmes picked up two more goals, while Parker Wendt and Ultan Ryan added goals of their own. Boerema had three assists in that game, with Aiden Malburg picking up the other.
Caleb Sheldon earned the shutout in goal with five saves.
Anderson said he continues to see improvement from the first game of the season against Reeths-Puffer.
"A lot of that is our midfield and our defensive group just learning the system that we're playing, learning their responsibilities, much better communication and supporting each other," he said. "They're in better support positions and working much better with each other."
The Orioles took a bus to Manitowoc since the SS Badger is shut down for the season because of an issue with the ramp system. The trip was much longer, but Anderson said the experience along with winning the Car Ferry Cup, made it all worth it.
"It was a really kind of a fun team building, team unity experience the whole weekend," Anderson said. "The Lincoln soccer parents and the whole Lincoln school, they were just great hosts the whole weekend for us. On Friday night, they had a potluck dinner for us right there at the (Mona Shores) football game. They made the experience fun for us and enjoyable.'
The Orioles are now 4-2 on the season and will start WMC play at Hart on Monday at 5 p.m.