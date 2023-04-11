MUSKEGON — Ludington's softball team made the trip to Oakridge on Tuesday for a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division doubleheader, but the bats did not make the trip, dropping both games in a hitless effort, 21-0 and 25-0.
The Orioles' Sam Hanson started game one on the mound, facing six hitters, giving up three hits while walking three. Jody Meisenheimer relieved and pitched the next two innings, striking out one, allowing 12 hits and walking seven.
"Oakridge is just much further along than us right now," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "There were a few more plays we could have made, but for the most part, we caught the catchable balls.
"The bottom line is, they just hit the ball well with runners on base," added Holmes. "They hit multiple grand slams and multiple extra base hits. Hats off to them, for that. Games like this are tough, so we just have to use them as learning experiences to help us moving forward."