WHITEHALL — Ludington softball earned a berth in the district final by besting Howard City Tri-County, 15-0, in four innings on Saturday and then dropped 3-2 game in extra innings at the MHSAA Division 2 district at Whitehall.

The Tigers defeated Fremont, 8-1, in the district quarterfinals earlier last week, and then scored a 7-5 victory in 12 innings against the host Vikings before downing the Orioles.

Grant will now move on to play Escanaba at Gaylord regional this coming Saturday.

“Obviously that championship was a tough one to lose. Any time you go to extras, there are two teams involved who really want to come out on top. We did a lot of things right all day, but we also missed a few opportunities to score additional runs,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Lilli pitched very well all day. When all was said and done, Grant was able to put balls in play with two outs and put pressure on us in that last inning.”

Lilli Goodrich pitched both games in the district. In the game against Tri-County, she threw four innings, giving up one hit and striking out 11.

In the semifinal, Brynn Cole was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Brynn Fortner was 2-for-3 with a double and Jody Meisenheimer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Keeley Curtis and Mya Bryant each had a hit and an RBI.

Goodrich pitched the complete championship game, all 7 2/3 innings and gave up four hits, one walk, one earned run and struck out 17.

Brynn Fortner led the offense for the Orioles in the district final with a 1-for-4 plate performance with a double. Goodrich, Jody Meisenheimer and Mya Bryant each had a hit. Ayiana Rangel had a hit with an RBI.

“Kudos to them for continuing to battle so hard right to the last out. It’s not the outcome we hoped for, but I’m very proud of this group of girls and how they have grown over the course of the season,” commented Holmes. “It has been a privilege to coach them.”

The Orioles finished the season with an overall record of 17-13. Along with team success, the Ludington softball team received several post season recognitions. Selected to the first team all-Lakes 8 Activities Confernece were Cole, Curtis, Fortner, Goodrich and Meisenheimer.

Second team all-conference were Rangel and Rebecca Szoboszlay.

Selected to all-district were Fortner as a utility player and Goodrich in the pitcher position.

Ludington’s team was named academic all-state and individual academic all-state were Cole, Kendra Gilchrist, Goodrich and Kasey Wallace.