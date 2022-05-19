MANISTEE — Ludington softball rode the pitching arm of Lilli Goodrich to a Lakes 8 Conference championship on Thursday at Manistee, winning 6-5 and 12-6.
The wins completed the conference campaign for the Orioles, finishing with a 6-0 record in conference and 10-8 overall.
"Manistee came ready to play today. They put some pressure on us, in the first game especially. It was a very competitive game and the energy level was high," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "It's good for us to play games like that as we get closer to the end of the season. Of course, we're glad to have won the conference."
Goodrich pitched a complete seven inning game one, allowing five hits, three walks and striking out 10.
Keeley Curtis was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Brynn Fortner was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Goodrich, Brynn Cole and Ayiana Rangel each had a double.
In game two, Goodrich gave up eight hits and three walks and struck out 11.
The Orioles were let by Katelynn Karnes who was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Goodrich was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Rebecca Szoboszlay was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Jody Meisenheimer hit a triple and Fortner hit a double.