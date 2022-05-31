REED CITY — Ludington softball played in Reed City on Tuesday and lost both ends of a doubleheader, 2-1 and 13-1, to the Coyotes as their overall record moved to 16-12.
In game one, Lilli Goodrich took the mound and the loss, pitching six and two thirds innings, giving up six hits and striking out 12 and giving up only one earned run.
Brynn Cole was 3-for-4 at the plate and Goodrich and Ayiana Rangel each had a double.
Sam Hanson started the second game and took the loss. She pitched two innings, allowed five hits and one walk and then Jody Meisenheimer pitched the remaining two innings, giving up three hits, one walk and one strike out.
Offensively for the Orioles, Goodrich and Keeley Curtis were 1-for-2 and Ayianna Rangel had an RBI.
“These were good games for us to play going in to districts, especially that first game. Reed City is a good team and they make plays. We saw good pitching, too,” said Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes.
“Our young kids also got some experience tonight. That said, we’re just a little bit out of rhythm right now,” Holmes said. “We really haven’t been able to have a solid practice in quite a while due to weather, games and graduation, so we’re looking forward to being able to work on some things tomorrow and get ourselves prepared for districts.”