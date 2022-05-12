FRUITPORT — Playing a non-conference doubleheader in Fruitport on Thursday, Ludington's softball team lost both games, 12-2 and 14-7.
Lilli Goodrich was in the pitcher's circle in game one, pitching the first five innings and picked up the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk, and struck out seven. Jody Meisenheimer entered in relief and allowed four hits and four walks.
Goodrich and Rebecca Szoboszlay each hit a double. Keeley Curtis was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Brynn Cole had a hit.
In game two, Goodrich pitched six innings for the complete game, giving up eight hits, eight walks and struck out six.
Kasey Wallace and Goodrich were each 2-for-3, with a triple and Goodrich had two RBIs. Brynn Fortner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Cole added two hits.
The Orioles are 6-8 overall and 2-0 in the Lakes 8 Conference.
"We just didn't play well enough defensively to win tonight. There were too many unearned runs. Fruitport put a lot of pressure on us and was able to take the extra base too many times," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "We have not reached the level of defensive consistency I believe we are capable of reaching. That is our main goal moving forward."