Ludington's softball team dropped a pair of non-conference games to Traverse City West on Friday at Oriole Field, 12-3 and 12-11, bringing their overall record to 3-5.
Lilli Goodrich was the starting pitcher in game one, throwing the first five innings and giving up 10 hits, but struck out eight. Jody Meisenheimer relieved Goodrich, pitched the sixth inning, giving up one hit and one walk.
Goodrich slugged a triple and had two RBIs, while Rebecca Szoboszlay had an RBI in a two for three performance and Brynn Fortner added a hit.
Goodrich returned to the mound to pitch a complete game in game two. She gave up 14 hits and one walk and struck out one.
Ayiana Rangel was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and Szoboszlay, Brynn Cole, Fortner, Meisenheimer, and Katelynn Karnes each had a pair of hits for the Orioles in game two.
"Traverse City West is a good team. They make offensive adjustments especially well, so it is not easy to pitch to them for two games. That being said, we also adjusted to their pitching as the night went along and made a lot of plays defensively," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "They're just a little further along than we are right now, but these were good games for us to play as we move into our conference schedule next week."