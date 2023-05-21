REED CITY — The Ludington high school softball team lost two games in the Reed City Crossroads Softball Tournament on Saturday, losing the first game to Reed City, 12-3, and the second game to LeRoy Pine River, 17-8.
Madelyn Kenyon pitched 3 1/3 innings in the first game and allowed six hits and walked seven batters while striking out two. Rylee Hardenbaugh went 1-for-3 with a double.
The first game was called after the first 3 1/3 innings after reaching the allotted time limit.
The same thing happened in the second game against Pine River, this time after five innings. Jody Meisenheimer pitched all five innings, allowing 11 hits and 10 walks while striking out five.
Ayiana Rangel went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Meisenheimer went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Keeley Curtis went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
"We've been working on hitting the ball with runners in scoring position," Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes said. "In the first game, we really struggled with that and left a lot of runners on base. We definitely had our chances.
"In the second game, we still struggled at times, but we did finally have an inning in which we got runners on base early and then got the hits we needed to drive in five runs. It was good to see us make some progress in that area. Now we have to start doing it a lot more often to be more competitive."
Ludington is now 4-18 overall this season and 2-8 in conference play.