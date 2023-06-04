BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington softball team lost, 18-0, to Big Rapids in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game on Saturday.
Madelyn Kenyon got the start on the mound and pitched a total of 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits while striking out one and walking 11. Jody Meisenheimer also pitched in this game, going 1/3 of an inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Ludington did not have a hit.
"Big Rapids is a very good team," Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes said. "They have won a lot of games this year and were definitely the district favorite going into today. They put a lot of pressure on us, and their pitchers really shut us down offensively.'
The Orioles finish with a record of 4-20.