Ludington softball played a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader on Wednesday against Whitehall, dropping the mercy-shortened twinbill held at Oriole Field, 13-1 and 15-0.
"Whitehall played very well tonight," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "Although we did have a few hard hits, we mostly struggled at the plate."
Sam Hanson was in the pitching circle in game one, throwing all five innings. Hanson allowed 10 walks, struck out three and gave up seven hits and 11 earned runs.
Jody Meisenheimer was 2-for-3, hitting a double and knocking in a run, and Mya Bryant was 2-for-2 with a double at the plate. Brynn Fortner and Sam Smeltzer each contributed with a hit.
In game two, Meisenheimer pitched, allowing 12 hits and 11 earned runs, walking five and striking out five in the 3 2/3 innings.
Ayiana Rangel and Fortner each had a single, the only hits Ludington (4-10, 2-6 WMC-Lakes) had in the nightcap.
"They (Whitehall) pounded the ball," Holmes said. "We had a few defensive miscues, but they weren't the deciding factor in either game…we just have to be more productive offensively."