Ludington's softball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Benzie Central on Monday, dropping the first game 12-0 and coming back to take the nightcap, 10-5, at Oriole Field in Ludington.
Lilli Goodrich pitched five innings in game one and took the loss, giving up nine hits and three walks and striking out 11. Jody Meisenheimer came in relief, giving up four hits and two walks and striking out one.
Brynn Fortner had a double for the Orioles and Rebecca Szoboszlay, Brynn Cole, Katelynn Karnes and Meisenheimer each ripped a hit in the game.
Goodrich came back to pitch a complete six innings in game two, allowing six hits, walking three and striking out 11 for the win.
Game two offense came from Goodrich, who was 1-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for the Orioles (3-3). Fortner was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Rebecca Szoboszlay was good for two singles.
"It's always good to come back and win the second game of a doubleheader. I still feel we made too many mistakes defensively in both games, but tonight they were more physical than mental," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "In the second game, we took much better cuts, and when we had runners on base, we were able to get the timely hits."