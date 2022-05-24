MONTAGUE — Ludington started out the softball doubleheader on Tuesday with girls swinging the bats and collecting hits as the Orioles defeated Montague at home, 17-0, in game one, but Ludington seemed to stall in game two as the Wildcats took the nightcap, 15-1.
Lilli Goodrich pitched a no-hitter in game one, striking out nine without walking a batter. She picked up the win.
Brynn Cole was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Goodrich and Aiana Rangel also had home runs. Brynn Fortner had two hits, one being a double. Keeley Curtis and Jody Meisenheimer had two hits each.
"We played very well the first game. Lilli pitched very well and we really hit the ball. We weren't as sharp in the second game, but we moved kids around, too, and were able to get some kids some experience," said LHS coach Sierra Holmes.
Jodi Meisenheimer started game two in the pitcher's circle and got the loss. She pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Goodrich came in to relieve Meisenheimer and pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and one walk, striking out three.
Goodrich and Kasey Wallace each had a hit in game two.
"Credit to Montague, they battled back and hit the ball well in game two, while we had trouble getting anything going. We've played a lot of games in the past week, so it will be nice to take a breath and work on some things at practice," commented Holmes. "We're looking forward to senior night on Thursday against Mason County Central."