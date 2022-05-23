MUSKEGON — Ludington's softball team swept a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader from Orchard View in Muskegon on Monday, 18-1 and 23-16, and raised the conference record to 8-0.
Ludington's Lilli Goodrich got the win in game one, pitching seven innings, giving up three hits and striking out 17.
The Orioles were led offensively by Ayiana Rangel who was 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run. Goodrich helped her cause by going 3-for-5 with two triples. Brynn Cole and Keeley Curtis had two hits apiece.
Goodrich started game two, pitched for four innings and earned the win. Goodrich gave up four hits and struck out six. Jody Meisenheimer pitched the final three innings. Meisenheimer gave up eight hits, five walks and struck out one.
Goodrich again led the Orioles offensively as she was 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run. Brynn Fortner was 3-for-5, Mya Bryant was 2-for-2 and Meisenheimer, Cole, Curtis and Rangel each had multiple hits, including doubles.
"This was a good way to end conference play. Orchard View has some girls who are learning to really hit the ball and they had quite a few runners on base in the second game. We had to make plays and get out of some jams," said Oriole coach Sierra Holmes.