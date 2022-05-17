Ludington softball swept Manistee in a Lakes 8 Conference match-up on Tuesday, 10-0 and 11-1 at Oriole Field in Ludington.
"Conference wins are always important. Manistee's starting pitcher doesn't walk many batters, so we had to put the ball in play and make things happen offensively," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "We are still working on cleaning up our defense, but we made some plays tonight and Lilli took a lot of pressure off by striking out batters. Overall, these were two good wins."
Lilli Goodrich earned both wins by pitching complete games. In game one, Goodrich threw a no-hitter, walked one and struck out 13 in six innings. Game two was more of the same, pitching five innings, allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out eight. The run the Chippewas scored was unearned.
Brynn Fortner was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, including the RBI in the bottom of the sixth that shortened the game by mercy-rule and gave the Orioles the win.
Goodrich and Ayiana Rangel were 2-for-3 with doubles and an RBI apiece. Brynn Cole and Keeley Curtis each had a pair of hits.
Jody Meisenheimer went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the hitting in game two. Goodrich was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Holmes indicated eight different batters had hits for the Orioles who are 8-8 overall and 4-0 in the Lakes 8.