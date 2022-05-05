Ludington's softball team played a Lakes 8 Activities conference doubleheader at Oriole Field on Thursday and captured its first two conference games of the season when it beat Orchard View, 16-1 and 15-5, improving their record to 5-5 overall.
Lilli Goodrich was on the mound in game one and struck out 10 batters, giving up two hits and two walks in four innings of the mercy-shortened game.
Ludington's Jody Meisenheimer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rapping out two hits each were Goodrich, Rebecca Szoboszlay, Brynn Cole and Kendra Gilchrist.
Goodrich also picked up the win in game two when she started and pitched four innings before being relieved by Sam Hanson, who faced four batters and gave up two hits. Goodrich then re-entered the game to finish the fifth inning. Goodrich had 13 strikeouts while allowing three hits in the overall game.
Several players got in on the offensive showcase in game two. Brynn Fortner was 3-for-4 for the Orioles with a home run and two RBIs. Goodrich was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and an RBI, Meisenheimer was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Katelynn Karnes had a double, Keeley Curtis hit a triple and Ayiana Rangel hit a home run.
"These were our first conference games and it is always good to start off with two wins," said Sierra Holmes, Ludington softball coach. "We were able to get a lot of girls some experience tonight and it was nice to see a lot of them hit the ball."