BENZONIA — The Ludington softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Benzie Central Thursday night, 9-2 and 7-2.
Jody Meisenheimer took the loss on the mound in game one, pitching three innings and allowing three hits and three walks and striking out five. At the plate, Ayiana Rangel went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Keeley Curtis was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Madelyn Kenyon pitched all five innings in the second game, allowing eight hits and four walks. Rangel went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI and Meisenheimer was 2-for-4 and Kenyon drove in a run.
"The biggest takeaway from tonight is that he have to hit better, especially with runners in scoring position," Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes said. "Both of these games were competitive until the late innings, but Benzie was able to get the big hits to tack on some runs, and we weren't able to do the same."
The Orioles are now 4-16 overall this season and 2-8 in conference play. They have a tournament this Saturday.