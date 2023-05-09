FREMONT — The Ludington softball team was swept in a doubleheader by Fremont Tuesday night, losing 11-1 in both games.
Jody Meisenheimer pitched all five innings in game one, allowing 13 hits and walking three while striking out one. Taesyah Hendricks went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Sabrina Ramirez and Mya Bryant each went 1-for-2, with Bryant having an RBI.
Game two was scoreless until the fourth inning. Madelyn Kenyon pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and walking two while striking out one. Meisenhmer pitched the rest of the game, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out three.
Meisenheimer, Bryant and Brynn Fortner had one hit apiece, with Bryant driving in Ludington’s only run once again.
“I wasn’t happy with the level of focus and effort I saw early in the first game, but they turned it around and worked very hard for the rest of the doubleheader,” Ludington coach Sierra Holmes said. “With our usual starting pitcher injured, (Meisenheimer) had to do more pitching that she has been, and she hung in there. We gave up one big inning in each game tonight, which really hurt us. We have to eliminate those.”