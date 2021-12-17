The Oriole steam engine blew it’s horn at the opening buzzer and proceeded to roll full-steam ahead for a full eight minutes. When the dust settled, the Ludington girls basketball team was in control of the game with Manistee, 26-5.

The Orioles remained in control with relentless defensive pressure and won the Lakes 8 Activity Conference match-up, 72-21.

By halftime, the Orioles (3-2, 1-2 Lakes 8) were up, 44-12. Manistee tried to bring the ball up the floor, but Ludington defenders, in a full-court man-to-man made that process difficult.

“I thought we played well. We came out really relentless on the defensive end. We had a really great week of practice, and we focused on us. Rylee Stone, I thought, set the tone defensively. (She) was relentless but also composed,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

Manistee’s Libby McCarthy led the Chippewas in scoring with nine points. Ludington had four players in double figures: Keelyn Laird had 19, RyAnn Rohrer and Olivia Lynn each scored 11 and Rylee Stone added 10.

“Very unselfish, making the extra pass and looking for each other. Another thing is, we took care of the ball tonight. We had a goal to stay under 12 turnovers and unofficially, I think we had eight,” Stowe said.

“We got out of sync in the first quarter and did not handle the pressure very well. We did not respond like we are capable of,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “You can’t get behind by that much and try to make up a score like that against a good ball club.

“They are scrappers and fighters and we have a lot of pride as Chippewas and we hope to see that more often.”

Manistee (0-5, 0-2 Lakes 8) plays a full day of girls and boys basketball starting at 1:30 p.m. with the girls JV game on Tuesday in Shelby.

The Orioles play during the holidays at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Metro Detroit.

MANISTEE (21)

McCarthy 3 0-0 8, Janis 1 0-0 3, Bialik 1 1-2 4, Ronning 0 1-2 1, Kelley 0 1-2 1, Whitmer 1 1-2 3, Jankwietz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 5-10 21.

LUDINGTON (72)

Stone 5 0-0 10, Rohrer 3 3-4 11, Austin 3 0-2 7, Morse 1 1-2 3, McKinley 2 4-6 9, Meysar 1 0-0 2, Lynn 4 3-4 11, Laird 9 0-1 19. Totals: 27 11-19 72.

Manistee 5 7 7 2 — 21

Ludington 26 18 17 11 — 72

3-point goals—Manistee(4): McCarthy (2), Janis, Bialik. Ludington (5): Rohrer (2), Austin, McKinley. Total fouls—Manistee 18, Ludington 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.