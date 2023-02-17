While Ludington’s boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, 26-18, Whitehall came steaming back in the second to narrow Ludington’s lead to three and then outscored the Orioles in both the third and fourth quarters to win a West Michigan Lakes showdown, 88-77, at Hawley Gymnasium on Friday.

The disappointment of the Oriole loss was somewhat offset by an individual high school milestone as David Shillinger joined the Orioles’ 1,000-point club in the game. Shillinger finished the game with 27 points, hitting on 10-of-11 free throws and solidified his place in the Ludington High School history books, with more games to come in his career to build on his point total.

The game got off to an unusual start as multiple technical fouls were assessed on the benches for infractions taking place during warm-ups. The Orioles hit on one of the two technical free throws to take a 1-0 lead, followed by Whitehall shooting four technical free throws, but were unable to convert on any of the four.

At the 4:38 mark in the first quarter, the score was tied 8-8 and then at 4:10, Whitehall junior Kyle Stratton hit a 3-point shot to put the Vikings up 11-8.

The Orioles fought back with baskets by Kol Anthes and Matthew Westhouse and with 2:55 left on the clock in the quarter, Westhouse put Ludington in the lead, 14-13 with a pair of free throws.

Ludington continued to build on the lead that would grow to 26-18 by the end of the quarter. Shillinger had nine points in the quarter and Westhouse added six.

When Ludington junior Spencer Holmes sank a 3-point shot with 5:37 remaining in the second quarter, the Orioles (16-2, 9-1) had a 17-point lead. Unfortunately that lead would evaporate as Whitehall (14-5, 8-1) scored three 3-point shots in the later part of the quarter and hit other timely baskets as well, scoring 22 points to Ludington’s 17 and reducing the Oriole lead to three.

“Whitehall definitely won the battle of transition defense and setting their ‘D,’ and we gave up too many easy opportunities in transition,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “They won the battle of the boards and totally killed us on the offensive glass.”

Viking senior Jack Houtteman hit a 3-point shot to open the second half and tie the game, 43-43. The Vikings went on to take the lead, 45-43, at the 7:06 mark. Seven more ties or lead changes ensued in the quarter and the Vikings ended the quarter on top, 61-58.

In the final quarter, Shillinger poured in 11 points in the effort to get the lead back and Westhouse added eight, but Viking sophomore Camden Thompson recorded 12 points in the quarter to lead Whitehall.

Thompson led all scorers with 36 points and Kyle Stratton had 18 to lead the Vikings. Along with Shillinger’s 27 points, Westhouse scored 18 and Levi Laman added 13 for the Orioles.

“We got great minutes from a lot of kids out there,” Shank said. “We fought very hard and you have to give credit to Whitehall, they were well prepared…

“Sometimes when things are going pretty well, you win games and you don’t see your weaknesses or they are not magnified as much,” commented Shank. “Hopefully this is a situation we can learn from and it will make us better in March.”

Whitehall’s win pulled them in to a tie with Ludington, both with a single loss, to lead the West Michigan Lakes. Ludington has two conference games left and Whitehall has three remaining.

The Friday game was the 48th in the all-time series that began in the 1933-34 season, one Ludington leads, 38-10. Ludington won the first meeting this season, 63-52, on Jan. 6, but the Vikings were determined to challenge the Orioles in the rematch.

Whitehall’s 88 points tied for eighth in the most points allowed in a game against the Orioles and Ludington’s 77 points tied for seventh for the most points scored in a loss.

Ludington will be back on the court on Tuesday when they host neighboring Mason County Central.

WHITEHALL (88)

Ready 2 2-2 6, Houttema 2 1-2 6, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Jamison 3 1-2 8, Koehler 2 0-0 6, Stratton 6 4-4 18, Aylor 2 2-2 6, Thompson 15 4-11 36. Totals: 33 14-23 88.

LUDINGTON (77)

Anthes 1 2-3 4, Holmes 3 0-0 8, Laman 6 1-1 13, Shillinger 8 10-11 27, Gilchrist 1 0-2 2, Jones 1 0-3 2, Ramirez 0 2-4 2, Benz 0 1-2 1, Westhouse 8 2-3 18. Totals: 28 15-29 77.

Whitehall;18;22;21;27;—;88

Ludington;26;17;15;19;—;77

3-point goals—Whitehall (8): Houttema, Jamison, Koehler 2, Stratton 2, Thompson 2. Ludington (3): Holmes 2, Shillinger. Total fouls—Whitehall 21, Ludington 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Whitehall: bench. Ludington: bench 2. JV score—Ludington 59, Whitehall 58. Ludington scoring—Gronstal 9, Flanery 3, Gunsell 18, Peterson 8, Smith 6, Benz 4, Spunar 7, Gamez 4.