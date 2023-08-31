GAYLORD — The Ludington girls swim team defeated Gaylord, 92-84, in a dual meet on Thursday in Gaylord.
Reese Willis won both the 50-yard and 100 freestyle, and Cora Mahler won both thee 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Madison Bearup won the 200 individual medley and Izzie Lundberg won the 100 backstroke.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bearup, Willis, Mahler, and Kylie Sailor also finished first.
"The girls were pretty evenly matched in most races, so there were some very exciting finishes," Ludington coach Kelley Hatch said.
Ludington's next meet will be down in Allegan for the Allegan Invite on Saturday, Sept. 9.