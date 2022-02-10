While Ludington’s boys swimming team came up short to Manistee in the overall score, 99-74, Orioles coach Joe Schneider said all the boys either swam at or beat their best times of the season Thursday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.

“The boys are working very hard in and out of the pool as we near the end of the season,” said Schneider. “We swam some kids in different events tonight and they did very well.”

The six-dive pool record, previously held by Campbell Kolk of Manistee, with a 276.65, fell on Thursday, when the Orioles, Evan Bennett set a new record with a score of 281.40.

Schneider indicated that Bennett is only four points away from the varsity record and will be attempting to beat it on Tuesday when the Orioles host Fremont.

Individual results:

200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Drew Mendians, Trevor Adamczak, Seth Thompson, Alec Lampen), 1:50.93. 2-Ludington (Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Evan Bennett, Kyle Wendt), 1:54.32. 3-Manistee (Damien McEntaffer, Keaton Gajewski, Ajae Gouker, Vincent Wang), 2:26.78.

200 freestyle: 1-Tug Thuemmel, MHS, 2:03.74. 2-Madl, LHS, 2:09.44. 3-Juan Gonzules, MHS, 2:22.99.

200 individual medley: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 2:14.43. 2-Peterson, LHS, 2:30.82. 3-Rowen Vaara, 2:34.45.

50 freestyle: 1-Lucas Miller, LHS, 26.27. 2-Oliver Holtgren, MHS, 27.40. 3-Gavin Smith, LHS, 27.86.

Diving: 1-Bennett, LHS, 281.40.

100 butterfly: 1-Lampen, MHS, 56.67. 2-Thompson, MHS, 1:01.93. 3-Will Somsel, 1:22.49.

100 freestyle: 1-Mendians, MHS, 52.59. 2-Wendt, LHS, 57.98. 3-Holtgren, MHS, 1:00.25.

500 freestyle: 1-Thuemmel, MHS, 5:38.83. 2-Bennett, LHS, 6:00.91. 3-Smith, 6:02.41.

200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Adamczak, Thompson, Mendians, Holtgren), 1:37.82. 2-Ludington (Madl, Peterson, Wendt, Bennett), 1:41.24. 3-Ludington (Vaara, Smith, Snyder, Nevin Slater), 1:51.32.

100 backstroke: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 1:01.28. 2-Miller, LHS, 1:16.22. 3-Wendt, LHS, 1:18.59.

100 breaststroke: 1-Lampen, MHS, 1:06.61. 2-Peterson, LHS, 1:12.84. 3-Vaara, LHS, 1:23.08.

400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Mendians, Lampen, Thomnpson, Thuemmel), 3:42.07. 2-Ludington (Vaara, Smith, Snyder, Miller), 4:17.23. 3-Manistee (Hogan Miller, Somsel, Holtgren, Gonzules), 4:27.09.