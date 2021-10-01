FREMONT — The Ludington swim team defeated Fremont in a dual swim on Thursday, 85.5-21.5.
Five individual Orioles finished in first: Cora Mahler in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly and RyAnn Rohrer in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Erika Hatch won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Grace Higley took first in the 100 freestyle and Izzie Lundberg won the 500 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay consisting of Lundberg, Erika Hatch, Mahler and Higley and the 400 freestyle relay made up of Higley, Mahler, Reese Willis and Hatch scored victories for their team as well.
Additionally, personal records/notable swims of the meet were Abegail Acheson in the 200 and 100 freestyle events and Jocelyn Austin in the 200 individual medley event.
The Orioles swim again at 6 p.m., Oct. 7, when they host Cadillac.