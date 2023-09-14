The Ludington swim team hosted Traverse City Co-op on Thursday, losing 108-76, while posting 10 lifetime best swims and five season best times.
“I was impressed with the strong finishes on many close races,” Ludington coach Kelley Hatch commented.
Reese Willis won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Madison Bearup won the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Cora Mahler won the butterfly.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Mahler, Kylie Sailor, Izzie Lundberg and Willis took first place.
Earning personal records in their events were Sailor, Grace Higley and Maddie Reed.
The Orioles have a break in the schedule until Sept. 28, traveling to Manistee to take on the Mariners.