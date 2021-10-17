MANISTEE — Ludington's swim team took the runner-up spot to Traverse City in the Up North Invite on Saturday.
Traverse City scored 514.5 points while Ludington had 462 points, Cadillac scored 340.5 points and Manistee had 188 points.
The 200-yard medley relay team of RyAnn Rohrer, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler and Reese Willis qualified for state by posting a state-qualifying time. Rohrer also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke.
The team had 14 lifetime-best swims and four season-best swims in individual events.
Rohrer, Hatch, Mahler and Willis took first place in the 200 medley relay as well as in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Also taking first-place finishes were Mahler in the 200 freestyle, Rohrer in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and Hatch in the 100 breaststroke.
Other notable swims and/or time drops were Gracy Higley, Izzie Lundberg and Kylie Hatch in the 200 freestyle; Hatch and Jocelyn Austin in the 200 individual medley; Willis in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Higley in the 100 freestyle; Lundberg, Kylie Sailor and Maddie Reed in the 500 freestyle; and Abegail Acheson in the 100 backstroke.
Ludington is back in the pool at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool when they host Manistee.