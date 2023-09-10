ALLEGAN — The Ludington girls swim team finished in seventh place at the Swim Your Year Invitational on Saturday at Allegan High School.
Headlining things for the Orioles was the 200-yard medley relay team of Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Cora Mahler, and Reese Willis who finished second overall with a time of 1:58.16, which was good enough to qualify for state.
Other top finishers for the Orioles include Bearup getting first in the sophomore 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.46. Cora Mahler took first in the junior 100 butterfly for with a time of 1:03.67.
Mahler also took first in the junior 500 freestyle with a time of 5:47.13. Willis took second in the junior 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.56.
Lundberg took second in the senior 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.61.
200 Medley Relay: 2-Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Cora Mahler, and Reese Willis, 1:58.16.
200 Freestyle Sophomores: 7-Carley Sova, 2:49.02.
200 Freestyle Juniors: 8-Kylie Hatch, 2:39.60.
200 Freestyle Seniors: 8-Grace Higley, 2:38.92.
200 IM Seniors: 5-Kylie Sailor, 2:51.33.
200 IM Sophomores: 1-Bearup, 2:23.46.
50 Freestyle Sophomores: 8-Ava Carlson, 32.44.
50 Freestyle Juniors: 5-Willis, 27.16.
100 Butterfly Sophomores: 7-Katherine Gronstal, 2:02.19.
100 Butterfly Juniors: 1-Mahler, 1:03.67.
100 Freestyle Sophomores: 4-Carlson, 1:13.08.
100 Freestyle Juniors: 2-Willis, 1:00.56.
100 Freestyle Seniors: 9-Higley, 1:07.33.
500 Freestyle Sophomores: 8-Gronstal, 10:17.05.
100 Backstroke Sophomores: 5-Sova, 1:38.26.
100 Backstroke Seniors: 2-Lundberg, 1:12.61.
100 Backstroke Sophomores: 1-Bearup, 1.12.09.
100 Breaststroke Juniors: 7-Hatch, 1:28.81
100 Breaststroke Seniors: 4-Sailor, 1:22.98