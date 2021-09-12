SPRING LAKE — Ludington swim placed third at the Spring Lake Invite on Saturday.
Other teams competing were Spring Lake, Mona Shores, Manistee and Fremont.
The Oriole swim team recorded eight lifetime-best swims and 10 season-best swim/dive scores in individual events.
"There were several close races where our girls persevered and got to the wall first. It was a rewarding day," said LHS coach Kelley Hatch.
The swim team competes again at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Traverse City Central.
Medalist Results:
200-yard Medley Relay: 1-RyAnn Rohrer, Erika Hatch, Reese Willis, Anna Reister
200 Individual Medley: 2-Erika Hatch; 8-Jocelyn Austin
200 Freestyle Relay: 3-Reister, Kylie Sailor, Grace Higley, Meg Ruba
400 Freestyle Relay: 3-Willis, Meg Ruba, Hatch, Rohrer
200 Freestyle: 8-Sailor
50 Freestyle: 2-Rohrer, 5-Willis
100 Butterfly: 8-Reister
100 Freestyle: 1-Rohrer, 6-Ruba
500 Freestyle: 5-Willis
100 Breaststroke: 2-Hatch, 5-Justice Duffield
Diving-11 Dives: 4-Reister