Manistee and Alma swim teams came to the Donald C. Baldwin pool on Saturday and were met by a determined Ludington swim team in double duals.

The Orioles defeated Manistee, 129-30, and then handed Alma a 129-36 loss. Alma also defeated Manistee, 82-67.

The Orioles are off until Friday, Nov. 5, when the preliminary races for the Coastal Conference meet will take place in Manistee. Finals are Saturday, Nov. 6.

First-place finishers:

200-yard Medley Relay: Meg Ruba, Kylie Sailor, Anna Reister and Izzie Lundberg.

200 Freestyle: Ruba

200 individual medley: Cora Mahler

50 Freestyle: RyAnn Rohrer

DIVING: Anna Reister

100 Butterfly: Cora Mahler

100 Freestyle: Rohrer

500 Freestyle: Izzie Lundberg

200 Freestyle Relay: Reese Willis, Mahler, Erika Hatch, Rohrer

400 Freestyle Relay: Mahler, Ruba, Willis, Rohrer

Other notable swims or time drops, coach Kelley Hatch indicated:

200 Freestyle: Gracy Higley, Kylie Sailor, Abegail Acheson

200 IM: Justice Duffield

100 Freestyle: Maddie Reed

500 Freestyle: Maggie Autrey

100 Backstroke: Hatch, Higley, Autrey

100 Breaststroke: Jocelyn Austin