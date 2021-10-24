Manistee and Alma swim teams came to the Donald C. Baldwin pool on Saturday and were met by a determined Ludington swim team in double duals.
The Orioles defeated Manistee, 129-30, and then handed Alma a 129-36 loss. Alma also defeated Manistee, 82-67.
The Orioles are off until Friday, Nov. 5, when the preliminary races for the Coastal Conference meet will take place in Manistee. Finals are Saturday, Nov. 6.
First-place finishers:
200-yard Medley Relay: Meg Ruba, Kylie Sailor, Anna Reister and Izzie Lundberg.
200 Freestyle: Ruba
200 individual medley: Cora Mahler
50 Freestyle: RyAnn Rohrer
DIVING: Anna Reister
100 Butterfly: Cora Mahler
100 Freestyle: Rohrer
500 Freestyle: Izzie Lundberg
200 Freestyle Relay: Reese Willis, Mahler, Erika Hatch, Rohrer
400 Freestyle Relay: Mahler, Ruba, Willis, Rohrer
Other notable swims or time drops, coach Kelley Hatch indicated:
200 Freestyle: Gracy Higley, Kylie Sailor, Abegail Acheson
200 IM: Justice Duffield
100 Freestyle: Maddie Reed
500 Freestyle: Maggie Autrey
100 Backstroke: Hatch, Higley, Autrey
100 Breaststroke: Jocelyn Austin