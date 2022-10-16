MANISTEE — Ludington's swim team had 14 lifetime best swims and three individual season best times at the Up North Invite in Manistee on Saturday on the way to a second place finish behind Traverse City.

"We were down a couple of girls, and I'm always impressed at how the girls step up to the challenge of filling in holes," LHS coach Kelley Hatch said.

The Orioles swim again at noon on Saturday, October 22 at Manistee, when they take on Alma.

TEAM RESULTS: Traverse City 621, Ludington 526, Gaylord 457, Manistee 230, Fremont 107.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

200 Medley Relay: 2-Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler, Kylie Sailor.

200 Freestyle: 3-Madison Bearup. 5-Grace Higley. 6-Kaitlin Carlson.

200 Individual Medley: 3-Erika Hatch. 6-Kylie Sailor. 7-Maddie Reed.

50 Freestyle: 7-Ayiana Rangel.

100 Butterfly: 2-Cora Mahler 6-Kylie Hatch. 7-Maddie Reed.

100 Freestyle: 6-Grace Higley.

500 Freestyle: 2-Cora Mahler. 6-Kylie Sailor. 7-Kaitlin Carlson.

200 Freestyle Relay: 2-Grace Higley, Madison Bearup, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler.

100 Backstroke: 1-Madison Bearup. 5-Ayiana Rangel.

100 Breaststroke: 4-Erika Hatch. 5-Kylie Hatch. 8-Carley Sova.

400 Freestyle Relay: 2-Grace Higley, Kaitlin Carlson, Ayiana Rangel, Kylie Sailor.