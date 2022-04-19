The Ludington baseball team moved to 4-0 on Tuesday with a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader sweep of Muskegon Catholic, 9-2 and 7-4, at Oriole Field in Ludington.
“From start to finish, today was a great day for Ludington baseball. Being able to honor the service and sacrifice of Joe Lancour before the game was a real special moment for the program,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Gives everyone great appreciation for our ability to go out and play baseball.”
In game one, Hayden Madl pitched 4 2/3 innings on his way to the win. Madl gave up four hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts. Jonny Weinert pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, striking out four without allowing a hit as the Orioles won 9-2.
Ludington’s Wilson Gunsell was 2-for-3 at the plate, with three RBIs and Gabe Hogenson was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored two runs.
In game two, the Orioles won 7-4 as Nathan Dillehay recorded the win after pitching 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, striking out six and allowing one earned run. Weinert came in for 1 2/3 innings , had two strikeouts and was credited with the save.
Weinert was one for two offensively and scored two runs.
“I thought our pitching was phenomenal. Our starters gave us a shot to win both games by attacking the strike zone and what Jonny Weinert did in relief was incredible. Putting him in twice with the bases loaded with the game on the line and slamming the door shut shows how great of a competitor he is,” commented Kroeze.
The Orioles take the field again at 2 p.m., Thursday, when they travel to LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park, to play Muskegon Catholic.