The Ludington tennis and golf programs collaborated for a tennis and golf camp over this summer.
Ludington girls tennis coach Larry Brown and Ludington girls golf coach Erica Reed got together and held the camp for kids as young as 3 and as old as high school age.
“The kids are great,” Brown said. “A lot of them are returning kids year after year.”
Between golf and tennis, about 100 kids participated this year, which Brown said is about as previous years. Kids can choose to focus on one or the other, but Brown said most kids just do both.
They start with me for tennis at 8 a.m.,” Brown said. “Then when they’re done, they go golf.”
This week is the last week of the camp. A tennis tournament will be held on Tuesday, and a golf tournament will be held on Thursday.
“The first two thirds of the season, we work on skills, then the last couple weeks we start teaching competition — singles. doubles, things like that,” Brown said. “We make it fun and competitive. Not only do they get the individual stuff, but they get the teamwork stuff as well.”
Brown said every year, more and more kids sign up or the camp. He said the parents enjoy it as well.
“It’s expanded well,” he said. “The parents like bringing their kids here. They’re really bought in.”