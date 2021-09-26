ALLEGAN — Ludington Tennis played a power-packed field of teams at the Allegan Invitational.
Six of the seven opponents faced were state-ranked in Divisions 2, 3 or 4.
"This is the type of tournament coach (Howard Jensen) used to drag us to so we could see the best there was to see in the state. And our kids much appreciated the opportunity," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
Killips had high praise for Reece Ward, who took runner-up in No. 4 singles, commenting, "Reece beat a player from Petoskey today that has dominated opponents all season. He is an elite player and beat Reece earlier in straight sets. I am not even sure what to say about the win other than he beat a player who plays at an elite level statewide. When I got the call he had won, I was speechless. I cannot say enough about his growth this year."
The Orioles close out conference play on Wednesday against Fremont at Schoenherr Tennis Center.