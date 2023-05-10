GRANT — The Ludington tennis team traveled to Grant on Wednesday and won, 7-1, to increase the Orioles’ record to 9-3-2.
“(We) played some good tennis as we get ready for the upcoming conference tournament,” said LHS coach Larry Brown. “We have always had competitive matches with Grant and today was no exception.
“Highlighting the day were our No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches of Hannah Glanville and Mia Pung. Both of these girls dug down deep in their game and came away winners after beating their opponent in a third set,” said Brown. “The matches were really good and I was pleased how they both were so focused and used their minds in developing a strategy to win.”
The Orioles will play next at the WMC tournament on Saturday at Whitehall and Reeths Puffer, beginning at at 8:30 a.m.
Ludington 7, Grant 1
Singles Results
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Nadia Zerlaut, GHS, 3-6, 6-0, 12-10;
No. 2: Mia Pung, LHS, def. Madison Brooks, GHS, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4;
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Kierstyn Scarbrough, GHS, 6-0, 6-0;
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, def. Julia Simon, GHS, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles Results
No. 1: Ana Ovalle/Jocee Pleune, GHS, def. Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, LHS, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4;
No. 2: Sarah Gibson/Emilie Phillips, LHS, def. Ava Dewey/Stephanie Velasco, GHS, 6-2, 6-0;
No. 3: Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS, def. Emma Bradley/Sophia Omans, GHS, 6-1, 6-2;
No. 4: Makennah Malkowski/Katie Shank, LHS, def. Lauryn Campbell/Emerson Mayra, GHS, 6-1, 6-2.