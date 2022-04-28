The Ludington tennis team defeated Muskegon Catholic, 7-1, on Thursday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center to improve to 2-0 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference and 5-0 overall.

"In doubles, the No. 2 doubles Ludington team of Grace Higley and Morgan Sanocki played a three-set match and won a tough one. In singles, all four Ludington flights came out strong and won their matches," said Ludington tennis coach Larry Brown. "Ludington singles continue to play strong and are very talented in the singles game. The Ludington team did a great job and continues to improve."

Ludington is back on the court at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, when they travel to Hope College and play in a tournament hosted by Grand Haven.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Mackenna Pratt, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def Grace Rennells, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Kelly McPinke, LHS, def. Ella Muskovin, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Grace DeLong, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Emma Maierhauser/Claire LaVigne, Muskegon Catholic, def. Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Grace Higley/Morgan Sanocki, LHS, def. Cara Burkall/Elana LaGuire, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophie Sarto, LHS, def. Jasmeen Kaur/Emily Muskovin, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Hailey Witner/Lily Kotecki, 6-1, 6-0