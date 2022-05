MUSKEGON — Ludington tennis defeated Reeths Puffer, 6-2, on Monday at Reeths-Puffer and improved its dual record to 7-1 in the process.

“The ladies played some good tennis tonight, despite playing through some injuries,” said Larry Brown, Ludington tennis coach. “Our doubles teams took three matches tonight and stepped up and played some real nice points to help the team win.”

No. 3 singles, Kelly McPike is now 9-1 and No. 4 singles, MacKenzie Sarto is 10-0.

The Orioles are back on the courts on Tuesday, May 3 at Big Rapids in a Lakes 8 Conference contest.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Brooke Titus, 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 11-9

No. 2: Olivia Harris, RP, def. Hannah Glanville, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Miley Neel, 6-3, 6-1

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Lauren Matz, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Lily Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Whitney Dulyea/Emma Foster, 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Gracie Higley, LHS, def. Ali Jakobi/Tapanga Foster, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Julia Krause/Lily Braim 7-5, 6-2

No. 4: Gabi Borgeson/Malaina Eilers, RP, def. Sarah Gibson/Emilee Phillips, 6-1, 4-6, 12-10