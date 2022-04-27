SPARTA — Ludington tennis took on Sparta in a non-conference dual match on Wednesday and won, 8-0.

“The weather was sunny and bright, but made a nice day to play compared to the past weather we have had,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.

The Orioles’ Emma McKinley came up big with a defeat of Sparta’s Libby Schafer, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the No.1 singles match play.

Ludington’s No.1 doubles team of Mia Pung and Lillian Kolb by winning their match 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Ludington is now 4-0 overall in dual play.

The Orioles are back on the court at 4 p.m., Thursday, when they take on Muskegon Catholic at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Libby Schafer, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Jenna Anderson, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Emma Haigler, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Alyssa Horrigan, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Mia Pung/Lillian Kolb, LHS, def. Hailey Peak/Rae Gahagan, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

No. 2: Grace Highley/Morgan Sanocki, LHS, def. Grace Veeneman/Olivia Gordon, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Sophia Sarto/Meg Ruba, LHS, def. Hannah Knowles/Kenzie Howland, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Sarah Gibson/Annika Taranko, LHS, def. Kiersten Becker/Emma Gard, 6-2, 6-1.

Junior varsity

The junior varsity tennis competition consisted of four flights. In singles, Claire Shoup won. Jennah Skiba, Avery Reed, Gabby Hockenberger and Grace Johnston all recorded victories in doubles play. Kate Shank and Julia Reed had a tough loss in doubles.