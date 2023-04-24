Sparta and Western Michigan Christian traveled to Ludington for a double dual match-up at the Schoenherr Tennis Center on Monday, and the Ludington tennis team defeated both teams, improving to 4-1-1.
First up for the Orioles was Sparta, defeating the Spartans, 5-3. Winners included No. 1 singles Hannah Glanville; No. 3 singles Jennah Skiba; No. 4 singles Claire Shoup; No. 1 doubles Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley; and No. 2 doubles Emillee Phillips Sarah Gibson.
"Our No. 2 doubles team of Emillee Phillips and Sarah Gibson showed some nice (offensive) shots and played solid, attacking the net," said Ludington tennis coach Larry Brown. "Our No. 3 singles team of Jennah Skiba continues to play tough tennis and with very consistent shot placement."
The second dual of the evening ended with Ludington taking the win, 8-0, against Western Michigan Christian.
"Playing well was our No. 4 singles player, Claire Shoup, who continues to show patience in her game," said Brown. "Playing well in No. 1 doubles was the team of Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley, with their good volleys and overheads."
The Oriole netters are back on the court when they host North Muskegon in a West Michigan Conference match on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Ludington 5, Sparta 3
Singles Results
No. 1: Hannah Glanville (LHS) def. Libbi Shaffer (Sparta), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Horrigan Alyssa (Sparta) def. Mia Pung (LHS), 2-6, 6-2, 10-6
No. 3: Jennah Skiba (LHS) def. Hanna Perry (Sparta) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Claire Shoup (LHS) def. Oliviah Reister (Sparta) 7-5, 6-4
Doubles Results
No. 1: Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley (LHS) def. Kenzie Howland/Kiersten Becker (Sparta) 6-2, 6-3
No. 2: Emillie Phillips/Sarah Gibson (LHS) def. Emma Gard/Gwen Rogers (Sparta), 6-3, 6-2
No. 3: Joanna Jacques/Abriel Reister (Sparta) def. Gabby Hockenberger/Annika Taranko (LHS), 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8
No. 4: Abbie Reister/Olivia Sella (Sparta) def. Avery Reed/Katie Shank (LHS) 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
Ludington 8, WMC 0
Singles Results
No. 1: Glanville (LHS) def. Sophia Hendrie (WMC), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2: Pung (LHS) def. Kendal Young (WMC), 6-1, 6-0
No. 3: Skiba (LHS) def. Estella Kuiper (WMC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Shoup (LHS) def. Damaris Rodriguez (WMC), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles Results
No. 1: Sarto/Higley (LHS) def. Sydney Sytsema/Ella Hawke (WMC), 1-0
No. 2: Phillips/Gibson (LHS) def. Anna Morse/Isabel Post, (WMC) 6-3, 6-0
No. 3: Taranko/Hockenberger (LHS) def. Beymi Tapia/Meralee Detar (WMC), 6-1, 6-2
No. 4: Reed/Shank (LHS) def. Autumn Alderink/Mady Larrison (WMC), 6-0, 6-0