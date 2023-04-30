TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s girls tennis team won a pair of double duals Saturday, defeating Traverse City West and Harbor Springs.
In match one, Ludington defeated Harbor Springs, 7-1, and in match two, Ludington upended host Traverse City West, 5-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Grace Higley and Sophia Sarto won the first set, 7-6 (3) and were tied 1-2 in the second set, but the flight was called due to rain and the while the flight was unable to be finished, Ludington still won the match.
“Highlighting doubles play was our No. 1 doubles, who played some good tennis and exciting tennis with some good shots to pull off nice wins,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
Ludington will be back at the nets on Tuesday, playing host to Mona Shores at the Schoenherr Tennis Center at 4 p.m.
Ludington 7, Harbor Springs 1
Singles
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Taylor Dickinson, HS, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Quinn Cassidy, HS, def. Mia Pung, LHS, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Larkin Knapp, HS, 6-1, 6-1
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, def. Maja Thompson, HS, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Stella Vranes/Charlotte Westbrook, HS, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6
No. 2: Sarah Gibson/Emilie Phillips, LHS, def. Gabby Cesario/Beatrice Krieger, HS, 7-5, 6-4
No. 3: Annika Taranko/Avery Reed, LHS, def. Katey Buchanan/Claire Miller, HS, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-5
No. 4: Makennah Malkowski/Katie Shank, LHS, def. Sloan Hayes/Elliott Baetens, HS, 6-1, 7-5.
Ludington 5, Traverse City West 2
Singles
No. 1: Glanville, LHS, def. Ashley Beeler, TCW, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Anna Elmquest, TCW, def. Pung, LHS, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3: Skiba, LHS, def. Sara Elliott, TCW, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 10-0
No. 4: Shoup, LHS, def. Ellie Gruber, TCW, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Sarto/Higley, LHS, 7-6 (2), 1-1 (rained out)
No. 2: Gibson/Phillips, LHS, def. Lily Alvarado/Anna Sperry, TCW, 6-1, 6-3
No. 3: Taranko/Shpak, LHS, def. Mia Hoffman/Sonjena Hart, TCW, 7-6 (3), 6-3
No. 4: Alexa Ngyen/Meg Barnum, TCW, def. Malkowski/Shank, LHS, 6-1, 6-1.