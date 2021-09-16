MUSKEGON — Ludington tennis improved to 2-0-1 in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play by defeating Western Michigan Christian 7-1 on Thursday.
"While our doubles teams dominated, ...our highlights for the day were the wins by No. 1 singles player Charles Kolb and No. 3 singles player Ethan Walden. Their victories greatly improved their spot in the conference tournament," said LHS coach Rob Killips.
Chaz Leonard filled in at the No. 2 singles spot when Nathan Reisterer was not able to play. About Leonard, Killips said, "While he came up short, he played outstanding tennis. It was impressive to watch."
Ludington tennis hosts the Fremont Packers at 4 p.m., Monday, at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.