ALLEGAN — The Ludington boys tennis team competed in the Tiger Duals, held in both Allegan and Holland on Saturday, losing all three matches against some stiff competition.

"We enter this tournament because we see the best the state has to offer," said Ludington tennis coach Rob Killips. "Our singles play was very good. Robby Killips managed to take all three of his matches, and Charles Kolb played well against three excellent players. Jack Stidham and Reece Ward also competed well."

In the first match, Allegan won, 5-3. Ludington's Killips won the No. 2 singles and Chaz Leonard/Andre Walden won No. 2 doubles, Christian Serna/Zach Walunas won the No. 4 doubles.

Next up for the Orioles was Holland Christian, defeating Ludington, 7-1. Killips was the lone Oriole to win and he did so in No. 2 singles.

Petoskey beat Ludington in the final match, 6-2. Killips again won the No. 2 matchup and Ward won in No. 4 singles.

"Our doubles teams all had good days as well. Our No. 2 team of Leonard and Walden and our No. 4 team of Serna/Walunas are really hitting stride at the right time," said Killips. "They are driven to get better."

Killips praised the assistance of Larry Brown, who has been helping out immensely and allows Killips to work with other flights more directly.

"It's a nice luxury to have when you can bring in an experienced coach like Coach Brown to add to your staff as you prep for the regional," Killips said.

Killips was pleased with the valuable experience, playing against top tier teams.

"All of our players responded well and the team remains very focused on the regional on Oct. 5," Killips explained, citing the post-season tournament coming to Ludington. "I am very pleased with how the players competed and performed against this level of competition."

The Orioles are back on the court at 4 pm., Thursday, when they take on Mapel City Glen Lake at home.