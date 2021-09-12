The Ludington tennis team went up against some tough competition on Saturday and came away the runner-up in its own invitational.
Petoskey finished as the champion, while Coopersville and Grand Rapids West Catholic also competed.
Flight winners for Ludington included Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 2 doubles, Jacob Johnston and Gabe Hogenson at No. 3 doubles and Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour at No. 4 doubles.
"Our No. 2 doubles team of Ratcliffe and Walunas came up beg today. We have really focused on improving parts of their game and they played really well today," said LHS Coach Rob Killips.
Flight runner-ups were Charles Kolb at No. 1 singles, Reece Ward at No. 4 singles and Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles.
"Probably the most impressive win today was Charles' win over Coopersville. He won a tough three-set match after dropping the first set. Every time we play he sees the best everyone has. You can tell that is really paying off and he is playing at a higher level right now," Killips said.
Ludington tennis plays at 4 p.m., Monday, at Western Michigan Christian.